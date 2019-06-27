King Tutt’s Daddy Diaries: Making The Grade

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

I remember my days in school and wishing someone would take the time to help me with my homework when my Mother was away. It was a grueling time for me and I try and make sure that my son doesn’t feel that pain.

I’m not perfect but I try my best to motivate him without actually doing his homework. We laugh and have fun learning as he prepared for his first SOL tests and now he has graduated to Middle School and is preparing for the next chapter of his life.

We always want our kids to make the grade, but it all starts at home with us as Fathers leading by example and making our own grade!!! I couldn’t be more proud of my Son, especially in the world we live in today.

