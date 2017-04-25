CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Shea Moisture Pulls Ad After Online Backlash

0 reads
Leave a comment

Apparently, Shea Moisture didn’t learn much from the Pepsi debacle. The company is pulling an ad after an online backlash over it, which seems to exclude the Black women that helped them become relevant.

 

 

Online commenters dragged the brand for an ad that focuses on a biracial appearing woman and two white women, all struggling with various hair issues. Black women were vocal about their disdain for the ad, prompting Shea Moisture to issue a statement and pull the ad.

 

PHOTO: Shea Moisture

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Shea Moisture Pulls Ad After Online Backlash was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close