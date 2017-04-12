King Tutt’s Daddy Diaries: Year One

It has been one year since the premature birth of my Daughter Daya and though there were trials and tribulations….I wouldn’t trade it for the world because i witnessed a Miracle and the power of fighting for one’s life!!!

Daya was born two months early weighing less than 3 lbs but she came out eyes wide open, kicking and screaming. Tube feedings and monitors kept our tears at a minimum and our Prayers to the max as we watched her get bigger, stronger and do all the things a normal child would do. What a true Blessing to witness Daya’s 1st year journey yet we have so much more to see. #preemiestrong

