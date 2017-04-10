CLOSE
Mariah Carey Breaks Up With Dancer Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Looks like the diva herself, Mariah Carey has ended her relationship with back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka as soon as it started. Sources say the relationship was doomed anyway because young Tanaka was looking for a payday after Mariah broke it off with her billionaire fiance.

According to Mariah’s camp, Tanaka was jealous of her relationship with her kids father Nick Cannon and was always expecting her to foot the bill for his expensive taste.

20 Times Mariah Carey’s Kids Made Our Hearts Melt (PHOTOS)
25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen
