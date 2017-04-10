Mariah Carey Breaks Up With Dancer Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Looks like the diva herself, Mariah Carey has ended her relationship with back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka as soon as it started. Sources say the relationship was doomed anyway because young Tanaka was looking for a payday after Mariah broke it off with her billionaire fiance.

According to Mariah’s camp, Tanaka was jealous of her relationship with her kids father Nick Cannon and was always expecting her to foot the bill for his expensive taste.

See the story here