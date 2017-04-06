CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Track Queen: 12-Year-Old Jamaican Girl Blazes Through Track Meet While Wearing A Crown Of Flowers

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jamaican pre-teen Brianna Lyston is a force to be reckoned with and shows no signs of slowing down. She recently left her competitors in the dust during a 200-meter championship event, where she crushed the previous record that was in place, according to the Jamaican Observer. Brianna made sure the moment would never be forgotten, as she decorated her head with a band of yellow flowers.

The major win put Brianna in close running with another athletic star who set fashionable trends on the track, the late great Florence Griffith-Joyner, better known as “Flo Jo”, who was notorious for her stylish manicures.

The 12-year old is no stranger to victory. At age 10, she put herself on the map when she broke records for 200 and 300-meter events during the TA/Sagicor National Athletic Championships and Caribbean Union Teachers Championships in Trinidad and Tobago.

Brianna is breaking records, having fun and doing it all while setting a signature look for herself. We are definitely here for it and can’t wait to see her win those gold medals!

DON’T MISS:

#BlackGirlMagic: Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles to Publish Memoir

Meet The New U.S. Teen Track Star Who Is Making Usain Bolt Look Slow

Gabrielle Union Serves Up Flower Power At Husband’s Fashion Event

Track Queen: 12-Year-Old Jamaican Girl Blazes Through Track Meet While Wearing A Crown Of Flowers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

athletics , Brianna Lyston , flowers , olympics , usain bolt

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close