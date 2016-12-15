CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Longtime NBA Broadcaster Craig Sager Dies At 65 After Battle With Cancer

0 reads
Leave a comment
The 2016 ESPYS - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

After a hard-fought battle with acute myeloid leukemia, TNT‘s beloved sideline reporter Craig Sager has passed away at the age of 65.

Sager got his start as a baseball reporter in Florida before eventually moving on to CNN and becoming a fixture The NBA on TNT. He was also known for his colorful and eclectic suits. Sager was diagnosed with cancer and missed the entire 2014 NBA Playoffs. His cancer eventually went into remission but would return in March 2016 and was told by doctors that he had six months to live. On July 13, 2016, Craig Sager was awarded the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the 2016 ESPY Awards and give an inspiring speech about facing adversity.

It just shows it’s not about me; it’s about something bigger than me. What I represent is somebody who, like Jimmy V said, ‘Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.’ I refuse to give up. I refuse to give in,” Sager told the AP after receiving the award.

TNT would also strike a deal with ESPN that allowed Sager to fulfill his dream of covering a NBA Finals game.

Sager is survived by his wife Stacy and his five kids. #SagerStrong

SOURCE: Twitter, AP

Longtime NBA Broadcaster Craig Sager Dies At 65 After Battle With Cancer was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Cancer , craig sager , nba , TNT

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close