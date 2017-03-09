CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Maine Prisons No Longer Require Visitors To Remove Bras

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

WARREN, Maine (AP) — Maine’s corrections commissioner has ordered state prison workers to stop making women remove their bras to go through screening to visit inmates.

Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick says he didn’t know that women were being required to remove undergarments after the bras apparently set off metal detectors. The commissioner says he became aware of the complaints through news media reports.

He said he had not received any formal complaints.

He declined a request for further comment from The Associated Press.

In 2015, female lawyers visiting clients at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland lodged complaints after being required to remove their underwire bras before they could meet with their clients. That policy was later rescinded, as well.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

 

(Photo Source: Thinkstock)

Maine Prisons No Longer Require Visitors To Remove Bras was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

jail , Maine , prison , Weird News

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close