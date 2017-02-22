Executive Asst. To Mayor Stoney Resigns

The Executive Assistant to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has issued an apology and turned in his written resignation from the position.

Steven Hammond Jr. wast the center of a firestorm because just 2 years ago, he was convicted of embezzling $239,000 from the federal government and is currently paying it back.

Hammond Jr. was also under fire for alleged threats to his children’s mother via text messages. Hammond Jr.’s statement read as follows

I have made mistakes in my past that I am not proud of, and the words I used in the disagreement with the mother of my daughters are inexcusable. That is not who I am today. I am sorry that I was not more forthcoming with Mayor Stoney about these issues, and I appreciate the opportunity that he gave me. I do not want to be a distraction from the important work that lies ahead, so I have offered my immediate resignation.

