Carlos Santana: Adele Won Because Beyonce Is ‘Not A Singer Singer’!!!

Carlos santana has become the new target o the “Beyhive” after his statement on why Adele wins and Beyonce doesn’t.

“I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing. With all respect to our sister Beyoncé, Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modelling kind of music – music to model a dress – she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her. Adele can sing, sing. She doesn’t bring all the dancers and props, she can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that’s it, and this is why she wins.”

Santana later tried to explain his position on his Facebook page.

