Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Russian Controversy

President Donald Trumps’ first few weeks have been riddled with missteps, protests, and outrage and now dishonesty to the American People.

White House national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday night, after reports surfaced that Flynn had misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians.

This situation now questions the honesty of President Trump and Vice President Pence, especially if they knew what was going on and were involved with promises to the Russians during the election process before even winning.

See story here