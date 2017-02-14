CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Russian Controversy

0 reads
Leave a comment
GOP Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaigns In Philadelphia

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

President Donald Trumps’ first few weeks have been riddled with missteps, protests, and outrage and now dishonesty to the American People.

White House national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday night, after reports surfaced that Flynn had misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians.

This situation now questions the honesty of President Trump and Vice President Pence, especially if they knew what was going on and were involved with promises to the Russians during the election process before even winning.

See story here

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump
9 photos
Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Russian Controversy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close