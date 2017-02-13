Singer Al Jarreau Dead At Age 76

Singer Al Jarreau passed away on Sunday in L.A. at the age 76, just a month shy of his birthday. His representatives say that he had been hospitalized for exhaustion a few weeks ago. At the wishes of doctors, he had cancelled his tour dates and announced his retirement from touring all together just two days before his death.

Although Jarreau didn’t begin his full music career until he was 30, his jazzy sound transformed his reach into elements of pop, soul, gospel, Latin and other genres.