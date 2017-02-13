CLOSE
Singer Al Jarreau Dead At Age 76

Al Jarreau at Juan-les-Pins jazz festival

Source: Alain BENAINOUS / Getty

Singer Al Jarreau passed away on Sunday in L.A. at the age 76, just a month shy of his birthday. His representatives say that he had been hospitalized for exhaustion a few weeks ago. At the wishes of doctors, he had cancelled his tour dates and announced his retirement from touring all together just two days before his death.

Al Jarreau, Dweezil Zappa and Erik Truffaz perform at Nice Jazz Festival 2010 - July, 19th

Source: Christian Alminana / Getty

Although Jarreau didn’t begin his full music career until he was 30, his jazzy sound transformed his reach into elements of pop, soul, gospel, Latin and other genres.

