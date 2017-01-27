Ralph Tresvant’s Ex-Wife Shelly And Her Dark Road

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Many true fans of New Edition were confused when they referred to Ralph Tresvant‘s girlfriend and eventual first wife as Zena and not her actual name, Shelly.

It was rumored that Shelly Jean Tresvant hit rock bottom after separating from Ralph in 1996 due to his alleged infidelities.

However, according to Radio Facts, in 2013 Tresvant, Jr., 15-years-old at the time, spoke out against allegations that his mother was suffering from substance abuse and heartbreak, stating that his mother is clean and “living a private life in Atlanta.”

