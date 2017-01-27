Ralph Tresvant’s Ex-Wife Shelly And Her Dark Road

1.35K reads Leave a comment
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Many true fans of New Edition were confused when they referred to Ralph Tresvant‘s girlfriend and eventual first wife as Zena and not her actual name, Shelly.
It was rumored that Shelly Jean Tresvant hit rock bottom after separating from Ralph in 1996 due to his alleged infidelities.
However, according to Radio Facts, in 2013 Tresvant, Jr., 15-years-old at the time, spoke out against allegations that his mother was suffering from substance abuse and heartbreak, stating that his mother is clean and “living a private life in Atlanta.”
For the Latest Entertainment News: Follow @kissrichmond
Latest…
- Community Clo Is Giving Up Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida Today On Kiss Fm
- Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their First Child
- Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him in His Upcoming Biopic?
- Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That People Somehow Still Love
comments – add yours