Exclusive! Clo's Convo With Mayor Levar Stoney

Interview with Mayor Levar Stoney

Source: Radio One Richmond

It’s been a week and a half since Levar Stoney was sworn-in to office as Richmond’s 80th mayor on New Year’s Eve.

Since the private ceremony, Stoney has faced emergency planning for the first storm in 2017 – which he handled quite well. However, larger tasks still await his attention.

Interview with Mayor Levar Stoney

Source: Radio One Richmond

Radio One’s Community Clovia sat down with Mayor Levar Stoney in his first interview since taking office. The two have been friends for several years, so the conversation was topical but lively.

At just 35 years of age, Stoney is the youngest person to hold the office. His appointment comes at a very vibrant time in the city’s history, as growth and cultural resurgence continue to redefine the urban landscape.

However, there are still setbacks that Stoney is eager to address.

“I have been focusing wholeheartedly on improving the quality of life of each and every child in the city,” Stoney said.

He plans to do this by making sure that each child is prepared to learn, by providing students with breakfast and high quality after school programs.

Interview with Mayor Levar Stoney

Source: Radio One Richmond

Stoney acknowledges that the government can’t do it all, but with partners like Radio One, we can excel together.

Watch Clo’s full conversation with Mayor Stoney below:

There will be a two-day inaugural celebration, including a public swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 14 at City Hall followed by the Mayoral Community Celebration at the Valentine Museum. You can find a full schedule of events at Stoney’s website.

