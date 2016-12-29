CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Cam Newton Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan Before Risky Surgery

Taylor Deckard wanted to meet his idol before having surgery to repair a life-threatening heart condition.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Pro football star Cam Newton made a 10-year-old boy’s dream come true Tuesday with a surprise visit to an Atlanta hospital, the Washington Post reports.

Taylor Deckard is one of the quarterback’s biggest fans. It was his wish to meet Newton, as he prepared for surgery to fix a life-threatening heart condition.

The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner with the Auburn Tigers chartered a flight to arrive ahead of Taylor’s surgery. And he came bearing gifts, including tons of athletic gear, for his brave boy.

After Taylor’s doctors diagnosed him with advanced pulmonary hypertension, his teacher, Courtney Cooper, spread the word on Facebook that his “prognosis is not good” and how much it would mean to Taylor if Newton could visit him.

SOURCE: Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Two Florida Brothers Visit Newborn After Receiving Mistaken Text From Stranger

He Speaks: Cam Newton Breaks Silence On Leaving Post-Super Bowl Press Conference & Being A “Sore Loser”

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4

African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics

45 photos Launch gallery

African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics

Continue reading African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics

African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics

See every Black Team USA medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Cam Newton Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan Before Risky Surgery was originally published on newsone.com

Cam Newton

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close