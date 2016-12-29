Cam Newton Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan Before Risky Surgery

Pro football star Cam Newton made a 10-year-old boy’s dream come true Tuesday with a surprise visit to an Atlanta hospital, the Washington Post reports.
Taylor Deckard is one of the quarterback’s biggest fans. It was his wish to meet Newton, as he prepared for surgery to fix a life-threatening heart condition.
The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner with the Auburn Tigers chartered a flight to arrive ahead of Taylor’s surgery. And he came bearing gifts, including tons of athletic gear, for his brave boy.
After Taylor’s doctors diagnosed him with advanced pulmonary hypertension, his teacher, Courtney Cooper, spread the word on Facebook that his “prognosis is not good” and how much it would mean to Taylor if Newton could visit him.
SOURCE: Washington Post
SEE ALSO:
Two Florida Brothers Visit Newborn After Receiving Mistaken Text From Stranger
He Speaks: Cam Newton Breaks Silence On Leaving Post-Super Bowl Press Conference & Being A “Sore Loser”
African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics
African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics
1. USA Women's Basketball TeamSource:Getty 1 of 45
2. USA Men's Basketball TeamSource:Getty 2 of 45
3. Simone BilesSource:Getty 3 of 45
4. Gabby DouglasSource:Getty 4 of 45
5. Daryl HomerSource:Getty 5 of 45
6. Simone ManuelSource:Getty 6 of 45
7. Lia NealSource:Getty 7 of 45
8. Michelle CarterSource:Getty 8 of 45
9. Jeff HendersonSource:Getty 9 of 45
10. Justin GatlinSource:Getty 10 of 45
11. Tori BowieSource:Getty 11 of 45
12. LaShawn MerrittSource:Getty 12 of 45
13. Venus WilliamsSource:Getty 13 of 45
14. Allyson FelixSource:Getty 14 of 45
15. Christian TaylorSource:Getty 15 of 45
16. Will ClayeSource:Getty 16 of 45
17. Tianna BartolettaSource:Getty 17 of 45
18. Brittney ReeseSource:Getty 18 of 45
19. Brianna RollinsSource:Getty 19 of 45
20. Nia AliSource:Getty 20 of 45
21. Kristi CastlinSource:Getty 21 of 45
22. Kerron ClementSource:Getty 22 of 45
23. Dalilah MuhammadSource:Getty 23 of 45
24. Ashley SpencerSource:Getty 24 of 45
25. Morolake AkinosunSource:Getty 25 of 45
26. Taylor Ellis-WatsonSource:Getty 26 of 45
27. Ariana WashingtonSource:Getty 27 of 45
28. Courtney OkoloSource:Getty 28 of 45
29. Phyllis FrancisSource:Getty 29 of 45
30. Natasha HastingsSource:Getty 30 of 45
31. Ashton EatonSource:Getty 31 of 45
32. Kyle ClemonsSource:Getty 32 of 45
33. Arman HallSource:Getty 33 of 45
34. Francena McCororySource:Getty 34 of 45
35. Matthew CentrowitzSource:Getty 35 of 45
36. Gil RobertsSource:Getty 36 of 45
37. Tony McQuaySource:Getty 37 of 45
38. English GardnerSource:Getty 38 of 45
39. David VerburgSource:Getty 39 of 45
40. Paul KipkemoiSource:Getty 40 of 45
41. Rachael AdamsSource:Getty 41 of 45
42. Foluke AkinradewoSource:Getty 42 of 45
43. J'den CoxSource:Getty 43 of 45
44. Claressa ShieldsSource:Getty 44 of 45
45. Shakur StevensonSource:Getty 45 of 45
Cam Newton Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan Before Risky Surgery was originally published on newsone.com