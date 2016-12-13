CLOSE
Listen: Busta Rhymes Feat. Swizz Beatz – “AAAHHH!!!”

In case you forgot, Busta still rhymes.

2016 ONE Musicfest

Source: Paul R. Giunta / Getty

In case you forgot, Busta still rhymes. His latest single serves as a hefty reminder.

“Ni**as want me to bust-a-rhymes / So ironic it’s Busta Rhymes,” he raps. “So iconic, ni**as can’t f**k with the kid / You know the logic.”

“AAAHHH!!!” features Swizz Beatz and follows his recent signing to Epic Records. In case you’ve been under a rock, he’s also on the latest (and last) A Tribe Called Quest album, and has done a few performances with the legendary rap group in support of the project.

Assuming his forthcoming album drops in 2017, this will be his first album in five years. Year of the Dragon dropped in 2012.

Listen to the Swizz-assisted “AAAHHH!!!” below:

Listen: Busta Rhymes Feat. Swizz Beatz – “AAAHHH!!!” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

