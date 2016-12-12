Colin Kaepernick’s Parents Break Their Silence: “Colin Is Carrying A Heavy Load”

Colin Kaepernick‘s parents have remained silent throughout most of their son’s protest of the national anthem. “It’s not in our best interest or Colin’s best interest,” his mother previously said when asked to comment.

Now, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick are finally opening up.

“Colin is carrying a heavy load and following a difficult path that he truly believes in,” they told ESPN’s The Undefeated on Friday (December 9). “He is putting his entire future and possibly his life on the line for those beliefs. As his parents, it pains us to read articles and tweets saying that his family does not support him; this could not be further from the truth. We want people to know that we are very proud of our son and admire his strength and courage in kneeling for the rights of others.”

U.S. Pacific Command Commander Adm. Harry Harris takes a swipe at Colin Kaepernick for refusing to stand for the national anthem all season pic.twitter.com/CsAw0WdcTz — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) December 8, 2016

His mother went on to add, “I just want to be on the record that we absolutely do support him.”

“The Kaepernick’s, who are both white, adopted Colin when he was just five weeks old after his biological mother could not care for him. The 49er quarterback told reporters earlier this year, that his parents ‘agree with what I’m standing for.’ The couple lost two children at birth due to congenital heart failure.”

