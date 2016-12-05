CLOSE
Netflix Announces ‘Luke Cage’ Season Two

The announcement was made with an 18-second teaser video shared via Twitter on Sunday (December 4).

'Luke Cage' New York Premiere

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Marvel’s Luke Cage will be returning to Netflix for its second season. The announcement was made with an 18-second teaser video shared via Twitter on Sunday (December 4).

The video zooms in on the window of Pop’s Barber Shop, which is illuminated by a neon light that reads “Season 2 Coming Soon.” While an official date has yet to be announced, it can probably be assumed that new episodes of Luke Cage will hit Netflix sometime in the new year.

From VIBE:

As Variety reports, this make ‘Luke Cage’ the third Marvel series to receive a (well-deserved) second chance. ‘DareDevil,’ a show about a blind attorney by day (who is also fluent in Spanish) and a superhero with heightened senses at night also kicking ass in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen premiered its Second Season in 2016. And everyone’s favorite iron woman, who may also be a little emotionally stunted, ‘Jessica Jones’ will return as well.

Season One of ‘Luke Cage’ gave fans a lot of history. We learned how Cage became the insanely strong man he is, watched him defeat several enemies (and due so in a tailor-made suit from Dapper Dan simply for the culture) as well as develop a burgeoning romance for Rosario Dawson’s character Claire. But the last we saw Mr. Cage was on his was back to jail while an overzealous doctor may have given his worst enemy his biggest advantage.”

Showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker also shared his excitement about the shows return, tweeting: “Sweet Christmas arrived 21 days early!”

Revisit our interviews with showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Adrian Younge.

Netflix Announces ‘Luke Cage’ Season Two was originally published on theurbandaily.com

adrian younge , Ali Shaheed Muhammad , cheo hodari coker , luke cage , Marvel , Netflix

