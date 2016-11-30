Kanye West’s Nervous Breakdown Reportedly Triggered by Anniversary of Mom’s Death

New reports claim it was the anniversary of Donda West’s funeral that sent Kanye West “over the edge.”

Sources very close to Kanye tell TMZ … he was increasingly becoming a powder keg of emotions in the weeks leading up to his hospitalization at the UCLA Medical Center … fueled by what we’re told was a shocking lack of sleep and the pressures of touring, running his businesses, parenting and providing emotional support to his wife who was suffering her own emotional trauma after the Paris robbery.

The site points out, “Her funeral was November 20 — the same day he cancelled his show at the L.A. Forum. The following day — November 21 — Kanye cancelled the remainder of the tour and hours later suffered the breakdown.”

The report claims he’s had trouble handling stress in the last couple of months and “started to unravel.” We will continue to keep you updated as more news about ‘Ye’s health surfaces.

