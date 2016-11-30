CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West’s Nervous Breakdown Reportedly Triggered by Anniversary of Mom’s Death

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West Signs Copies of 'Raising Kanye: Life Lessons From The Mother Of A Hip-Hop Superstar'

Source: Ferdaus Shamim / Getty

New reports claim it was the anniversary of Donda West’s funeral that sent Kanye West “over the edge.”

From TMZ:

Sources very close to Kanye tell TMZ … he was increasingly becoming a powder keg of emotions in the weeks leading up to his hospitalization at the UCLA Medical Center … fueled by what we’re told was a shocking lack of sleep and the pressures of touring, running his businesses, parenting and providing emotional support to his wife who was suffering her own emotional trauma after the Paris robbery.

The site points out, “Her funeral was November 20 — the same day he cancelled his show at the L.A. Forum. The following day — November 21 — Kanye cancelled the remainder of the tour and hours later suffered the breakdown.”

The report claims he’s had trouble handling stress in the last couple of months and “started to unravel.” We will continue to keep you updated as more news about ‘Ye’s health surfaces.

SOURCE: TMZ

Kanye West’s Nervous Breakdown Reportedly Triggered by Anniversary of Mom’s Death was originally published on theurbandaily.com

donda west , Kanye West

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close