Final Day To Request Toy Assistance!

Giving a Gift

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

Today is the final day that families may request assistance by writing a letter to the Radio One Richmond studios.

The Radio One Toy Drive is aimed at helping as many families as possible each holiday season. We encourage working families that may not quality for assistance to submit your letters.

Recently, Radio One Richmond Community Affairs Director, Clovia Lawrence spoke with CBS 6 about the initiative: How Families In Need Can Get Holiday Toys For The Kids!

Toy Drive

All letters must be sent or dropped off at the Radio One Richmond studios, by today, November 30:

Radio One Toy Drive

2809 Emerywood Parkway, Suite 300

Richmond, VA 23294

All letters are asked to include the families name, address, telephone number, contact information, and the ages and sex of the children.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION!

