Thursday Music Stream: Gucci Mane Drops “Floor Seats” With Quavo, More

Three new tracks for your Thursday afternoon.

Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Gucci Mane – “Floor Seats” Feat. Quavo (Audio)

#Woptober may be over, but Gucci isn’t slowing down. His latest offering comes just one day after the premiere of his new video with Joe.

The aptly titled “Floor Seats,” which features Quavo, finds Guwop comparing the two to Warriors duo Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. “Gucci and Quavo like Steph and Klay, we the splash brothers,” Gucci spits in the first verse. “Jewelry so flavorful, check out Fader, the last cover.”

The Return of East Atlanta Santa drops on December 16.

Listen to “Floor Seats” below.

 

Maggie Rogers – “Dog Years” (Audio)

When Maggie Rogers first played “Alaska” for Pharrell last summer, he was moved to tears. Since uploading the single to Bandcamp and experiencing viral success, the now-signed Capitol Records recording artist is back with her new single, “Dog Years” — and it’s just as moving as her first.

“I count my time in dog years,” Rogers sings on the track. “Swimming in seven slow, dancing in seconds oh, and I’m the one who loves you.”

Her debut EP is slated for release early next year.

 

Mura Masa – “Love$ick” Feat. A$AP Rocky (Video)

British music producer-songwriter Mura Masa taps A$AP Rocky for his latest single, “Love$ick.” The official video doesn’t feature either of the two, but instead chronicles a day in the life of rebellious teens. As Spin points out, the video is slightly reminiscent of the 1995 film, Kids.

Get into the visuals below.

SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Paras Griffin / Getty

Thursday Music Stream: Gucci Mane Drops “Floor Seats” With Quavo, More was originally published on theurbandaily.com

A$AP Rocky , gucci mane , Maggie Rogers , mura masa , Quavo

