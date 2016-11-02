CLOSE
Pharrell Is Working On Justin Timberlake’s Next Album

We're not sure if we're ready.

2013 BET Awards - Backstage

Source: Kevin Mazur / BET / Getty

In Variety‘s latest cover story, Justin Timberlake reveals he’s been back in the studio with Pharrell.

“I wouldn’t say [my new material] is the antithesis of ‘20/20,’ but it does sound more singular,” Justin says of what to expect. “If ‘20/20’ sounded like it literally surrounds your entire head, this stuff feels more like it just punches you between the eyes.”

Pharrell also gives some insight“Songwise, I think we’ve got a good solid six that are like, ‘Whoa, what was that? Play that again,” he says, touching upon honesty and vulnerability during the creative process.

“For the biggest pop stars in the world, the place where they have the most trouble is honesty,” Pharrell continues. “It’s hard for them to know that the beauty of a record, the sweetest spot in the song, is where they show vulnerability . . . And I think Justin is in the place where he’s mastering that right now.”

Pharrell and Justin first aligned during the recording of his debut solo album, Justified. The album — which dropped in 2002 — was Justin’s first foray outside of *NSYNC, and would later garner him multiple awards and nominations.

Justin alluded to his creative reunion with Pharrell with an Instagram post back in March.

“I think everyone I’m working with right now knows that I’m notorious for being like, ‘Yeah let’s work. I have no idea when I’ll put it out, though,’” he tells Variety of his forthcoming album’s release date. “I’ll put it out when it’s done — when it feels right.”

Read the interview in its entirety here.

Take a trip down memory lane with the official video for “Señorita” below.

SOURCE: Variety, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Kevin Mazur / BET / Getty

Pharrell Is Working On Justin Timberlake’s Next Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com

