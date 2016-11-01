CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Donald Trump Blames Colin Kaepernick For The NFL’s Declining Ratings

At a rally over the weekend, Donald Trump decided to talk about... the NFL?

0 reads
Leave a comment

At a rally over the weekend, Donald Trump decided to talk about… the NFL?

The NFL has had less-than-stellar ratings this season, and Trump is partially blaming Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest voicing concerns over racial inequality.

Trump took the stage in Denver as the Broncos were playing the San Diego Chargers. He told the crowd he was wondering what the game would mean for his audience size, which led to more sports talk.

“I don’t know if you know, but the NFL is way down in their ratings. Way down,” Trump said. “And you know why? Two reasons. Number one is, this politics they’re finding is a rougher game than football, and more exciting. “Honestly, we’ve taken a lot of people away from the NFL. And the other reason is Kaepernick. Kaepernick.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has criticized Kaepernick’s protest. During a radio interview in August, Trump said, “Maybe he should find a country that works better for him. Let him try. It won’t happen.”

The NFL’s ratings are down 11% from this time last season.

Watch the video above.

SOURCE: Bleacher Report | PHOTO CREDIT: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

Donald Trump Blames Colin Kaepernick For The NFL’s Declining Ratings was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Colin Kaepernick , Donald Trump , NFL

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 46 mins ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 57 mins ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 22 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close