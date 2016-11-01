Donald Trump Blames Colin Kaepernick For The NFL’s Declining Ratings

At a rally over the weekend, Donald Trump decided to talk about… the NFL?

The NFL has had less-than-stellar ratings this season, and Trump is partially blaming Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest voicing concerns over racial inequality.

Trump took the stage in Denver as the Broncos were playing the San Diego Chargers. He told the crowd he was wondering what the game would mean for his audience size, which led to more sports talk.

“I don’t know if you know, but the NFL is way down in their ratings. Way down,” Trump said. “And you know why? Two reasons. Number one is, this politics they’re finding is a rougher game than football, and more exciting. “Honestly, we’ve taken a lot of people away from the NFL. And the other reason is Kaepernick. Kaepernick.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has criticized Kaepernick’s protest. During a radio interview in August, Trump said, “Maybe he should find a country that works better for him. Let him try. It won’t happen.”

The NFL’s ratings are down 11% from this time last season.

