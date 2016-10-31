CLOSE
Tupac’s Handwritten Letter From Prison Sold For $172K

The letter came with its original torn envelope and a signed letter of authenticity.

23rd Annual American Music Awards

Source: Kevin.Mazur / Getty

A letter written by Tupac Shakur during his 1995 stay at New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility was auctioned off for $172,725.

According to Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions, the winner is famous and beat out a “popular entertainer” to take home a piece of ‘Pac’s legacy. The four-page letter titled “Is Thug Life Dead?” was written to Death Row Records publicist Nina Bhadreshwar on May 6, 1995.

“Sorry it took so long, I did get your first letter and I enjoyed it. It helped my spirit rebuild,” Pac wrote while he was incarcerated for allegedly sexually abusing a fan.

“I did not begin thug life, I just personified it. I couldn’t stop it if I tried but in my heart the thug n—- has advanced 2 be a Boss Playa. So No Thug Life is Not Dead but in my heart it is. If U are sharp u will learn from this. I want all my homeiez 2 realize there is another level it takes heart and courage 2 stand alone face the demons and make a change! We are powerful people but not unless we have power and if we all die we have nothing. No power, no money, no life, nothing.”

The letter also comes with its original torn envelope and a signed letter of authenticity from Bhadreshwar.

You can read the entire letter at goldinauctions.com.

Photos
