Mariah Carey Negotiating Settlement From Billionaire Ex

Brett Ratner And David Raymond Host Special Event For UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Looks like the “third time” is not a charm with Mariah Carey because she is negotiating  a settlement from her soon to be 3rd husband, billionaire James Packer.

Mariah claims her ex-fiance was mentally unstable and violent, she also believes he is under the influence of ex-Scientology honcho Tommy Davis.

Mariah wants $50 million from Packer, claiming that he is responsible for uprooting her family to be with him in L.A. and that the breakup left her so upset and distraught that she had to cancel a part of her tour, resulting in lost wages.

Mariah Carey Negotiating Settlement From Billionaire Ex

