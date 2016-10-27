Riding on the high of his hit TV show, Atlanta, Donald Glover stopped by Ellen to talk about the creation of his show.

“I just wanted to make ‘Twin Peaks’ with rappers,” he explained. “At the time people were like, ‘I don’t know what that is.’ It’s very particular. I just wanted to show how it was like growing up in Atlanta.”

Atlanta isn’t the only thing Glover has to be excited about. He was recently cast as Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Hans Solo-centered Star Wars film, where he’ll join Alden Ehrenreich (Hans Solo) in bringing two iconic characters back to life. According to the Stars Wars site, the new film will chronicle Lando in his “formative years.”

“I’m really honored,” Glover told Ellen. “That was the first toy I had, Lando. My dad gave it to me.”

The untitled Hans Solo film is slated for 2018 release.

Watch a clip from the Ellen interview below.

SOURCE: YouTube, Star Wars | PHOTO CREDIT: D Dipasupil / Getty

Donald Glover Talks ‘Star Wars’ & ‘Atlanta’ On Ellen was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: