Miami Dolphins’ Arian Foster Announces His NFL Retirement

Four-time NFL Pro Bowler Arian Foster has decided to retire in the middle of the season.

Miami Dolphins Training Camp

Late Monday night, Foster, who just joined the Miami Dolphins this season, released a statement through Uninterrupted announcing he was leaving the game immediately.

There comes a time in every athlete’s career when their ambition and their body are no longer on the same page.I’ve reached that point,” Foster said in the statement.

Foster understands that its an odd decision to make in the middle of the season, but when it’s time, it’s time.

He added, “I know it’s not commonplace to do it midseason, but my body just can’t take the punishment this game asks for any longer.”

Foster is the latest NFL player to leave the game while still in near-peak condition. During the off-season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson retired at the age of 30 after 9 incredible season and Marshawn Lynch recently hung up his cleats as well.

The 30-year-old, known for being a free-thinker went undrafted in the 2009 draft and would later make name for himself as a premier running back for the Houston Texans.

Miami Dolphins’ Arian Foster Announces His NFL Retirement was originally published on theurbandaily.com

