Solange Is Performing On SNL

Just weeks after A Seat at the Table hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, NBC has announced that Solange will be making her first-ever appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“Mark your calendars!” they tweeted on Sunday. “@solangeknowles performing two songs from self written album ‘A Seat at the Table’ on @nbcsnl November 5th.”

From Billboard:

“Solange’s SNL musical guest slot caps a month of firsts for the singer and songwriter. The Houston-born artist earned her first No. 1 when ‘A Seat at the Table’ arrived at the summit of the Billboard 200 earlier in October, almost four years after her True album debuted and peaked at No. 157.

Because Solange and Beyonce have now both topped the albums chart, they become the first pair of solo sisters to have done so.”

The episode will be hosted by Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

