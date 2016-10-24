CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Solange Is Performing On SNL

NBC has announced that Solange will be making her first-ever appearance on 'Saturday Night Live.'

0 reads
Leave a comment

Michael Kors Private Dinner

Just weeks after A Seat at the Table hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, NBC has announced that Solange will be making her first-ever appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“Mark your calendars!” they tweeted on Sunday. “@solangeknowles performing two songs from self written album ‘A Seat at the Table’ on @nbcsnl November 5th.”

From Billboard:

“Solange’s SNL musical guest slot caps a month of firsts for the singer and songwriter. The Houston-born artist earned her first No. 1 when ‘A Seat at the Table’ arrived at the summit of the Billboard 200 earlier in October, almost four years after her True album debuted and peaked at No. 157.

Because Solange and Beyonce have now both topped the albums chart, they become the first pair of solo sisters to have done so.”

The episode will be hosted by Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: David M. Benett / Getty

Twitter Unanimously Agrees: Solange’s New Album Is An Instant Classic

14 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Unanimously Agrees: Solange’s New Album Is An Instant Classic

Continue reading Twitter Unanimously Agrees: Solange’s New Album Is An Instant Classic

Twitter Unanimously Agrees: Solange’s New Album Is An Instant Classic

It’s getting lots of comparisons to Beyoncé’s LEMONADE.

Solange Is Performing On SNL was originally published on theurbandaily.com

solange

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 3 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 3 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close