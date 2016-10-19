CLOSE
Sweet Life: Frank Ocean & Chance The Rapper Kicked It At The White House

The two were invited to attend the final State Dinner of Obama's presidency.

Last night marked the final State Dinner of Obama‘s presidency, and the event was a star-studded affair.

Held in honor of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, the dinner played host to everyone from Gwen Stefani to Jerry Seinfeld. Also in attendance were Frank Ocean and Chance The Rapper, who were both invited personally.

Frank showed up with his gorgeous mother, while Chance arrived with his pops. The two were among those who made the most memorable statements — Frank sporting a pair of checkered Vans, and Lil Chano flexing on Twitter with a chocolate squirrel from his dessert plate.

Obama’s final days as commander-in-chief are quickly creeping upon us. Stephen Colbert decided to help his friend by assisting in updating his resume. Watch that clip here.

Check out ABC News’ White House guest entrance stream below:

