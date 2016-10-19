President Obama is TOO COOL YO. He invited @chancetherapper and Frank Ocean to the final state dinner of his presidency. They are too cute. pic.twitter.com/B4XRbxTFX5 — scrambled (@TheKitchenSynk) October 19, 2016

Last night marked the final State Dinner of Obama‘s presidency, and the event was a star-studded affair.

Held in honor of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, the dinner played host to everyone from Gwen Stefani to Jerry Seinfeld. Also in attendance were Frank Ocean and Chance The Rapper, who were both invited personally.

Frank showed up with his gorgeous mother, while Chance arrived with his pops. The two were among those who made the most memorable statements — Frank sporting a pair of checkered Vans, and Lil Chano flexing on Twitter with a chocolate squirrel from his dessert plate.

frank ocean is at the white house in checkered vans 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 pic.twitter.com/gwXfButXBK — Genius (@Genius) October 19, 2016

I took the squirrel pic.twitter.com/0iMO0jLEIN — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 19, 2016

Obama’s final days as commander-in-chief are quickly creeping upon us. Stephen Colbert decided to help his friend by assisting in updating his resume. Watch that clip here.

Check out ABC News’ White House guest entrance stream below:

Stars descend on the White House for final state dinner hosted by the Obamas. https://t.co/UQ3SpOotag pic.twitter.com/nUG5omrXsp — ABC News (@ABC) October 19, 2016

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Zach Gibson / Getty

Sweet Life: Frank Ocean & Chance The Rapper Kicked It At The White House was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: