You Can Help Vote Tupac Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has just announced nominees for 2017 induction, which include first-timers like Pearl Jam, Bad Brains, Depeche Mode — and Tupac.

They join several nominees who are back on the list, including Chaka Khan and Janet Jackson.

To be eligible for nomination, an artist or group must have released their first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. With Tupac’s first LP, 2Pacalypse Now, hitting shelves on November 12, 1991, it’s his first chance to get voted into the Hall of Fame.

For the fifth year, the public will have the opportunity to vote alongside more than 800 artists and music industry insiders of the Rock Hall voting body. Everyone is eligible to vote once a day through December 6 by visiting Rockhall.com.

In recent years, legendary acts like Chuck Berry, Bob Marley, and Prince have been inducted. Now, it’s ‘Pac’s turn. He wouldn’t be the first rapper to join the ranks, but he’d be in the company of hip-hop greats like The Beastie Boys, NWA, and Run D.M.C.

If rap enthusiasts have anything to say about it, Tupac should have more than enough votes before the ballots close in early December.

