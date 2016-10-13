CLOSE
Listen: Bryson Tiller – “Let Me Explain” (NEW MUSIC)

Tiller's come through with a makeup anthem for the cuffing season.

“Trapsoul is a year old now,” Bryson Tiller told fans on Instagram last week. “Thank you for bringing me this far, be back soon with another one. Love y’all.”

On “Let Me Explain,” Tiller does all he can to show his girl he’s ready to turn over a new leaf. “No lie girl when I tell you, you a blessing/ Girl just let me make corrections,” he pleads on the track. Produced by Phonix, the single appears to be a preview of what to expect from his forthcoming sophomore album.

Tiller’s recently appeared on collaborations with Chris Brown and DJ Khaled.

Listen to “Let Me Explain” below.

SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Listen: Bryson Tiller – "Let Me Explain" (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on theurbandaily.com

