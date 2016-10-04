Was SZA Serious? Songstress “Quits” TDE Via Twitter

“I actually quit,” SZA tweeted last night, adding that Top Dawg Entertainment co-president Terrence “Punch” Henderson “can release my album if he ever feels like it.”

The tweet seems to stem from frustration with the fact that her debut studio album, A, originally scheduled to be released “while everyone is still in their bathing suit,” has yet to see the light of day. The tweet has since been deleted.

Punch didn’t have much to say in response other than “Lol,” with a supplemental photo of Heath Ledger as the Joker.

Pitchfork says they reached out to Punch for comment. He reportedly responded, “Why so serious?”

Back in February, TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith took to Instagram to share a photo of the label’s release schedule. The photo, which pictured a dry erase board written on with red and black marker, included details for Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, and — of course — SZA.

At the time of the Instagram post, SZA’s album was noted to be in “4th stage creative,” signaling an imminent release for the singer’s awaited project.

And things still looked promising in May. The TDE songstress released a new song titled “twoAM.” She also sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss details of her album, stating that the production process had been “the most fun, difficult experience.”

“This album is just straight up laying everything to bed,” she said. “I’m talking a lot of grimy s—, but it’s truth. I’m exposing a lot of skeletons of mine.”

She continued, “I think I spent a lot of time hiding vocally, being super low and being super metaphorical because I was scared to get ugly and deal with everything. I welcome fear now… it’s my job to not be no punk.”

SOURCE: Pitchfork, Entertainment Weekly, YouTube

