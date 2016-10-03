CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nate Parker Says He’s “Not Going To Apologize” For Rape Allegations

0 reads
Leave a comment

Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet - Arrivals

On Monday, Birth of a Nation writer, director, and star Nate Parker stopped by Good Morning America, during which he discussed the controversy surrounding his film, as well as Sunday night’s edition of 60 Minutes.

“I said it last night, I was falsely accused,” he told Robin Roberts. “I was proven innocent and I’m not going to apologize for that.”

He added, I think the important thing, you know, is this isn’t about me. The story of Nat Turner as an American, as American people, the story about a man who was erased from history, at some point. I think that’s where our focus should be.”

As previously reported, Parker and Birth of a Nation co-writer Jean Celestin were accused of raping a Penn State classmate in 1999. Parker, who maintained that the sex was consensual, was acquitted. Celestin was convicted, and the conviction was later appealed. The accuser committed suicide in 2012.

During his Sunday evening segment on 60 Minutes, Parker expressed that while he feels terribly about the turn of events, he does not feel apologetic.

“I do think it’s tragic, so much of what’s happened. And the fact that the family’s had to endure with respect to this woman not being here,” he told Anderson Cooper. “I was falsely accused. You know, I went to court. And I sat in trial. You know, I was vindicated. I was proven innocent. And I feel terrible that this woman isn’t here. I feel terrible that her family had to deal with that. But as I sit here, an apology is, no.”

SOURCE: Facebook, VIBE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Nate Parker Says He’s “Not Going To Apologize” For Rape Allegations was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Birth of a Nation , Nate Parker

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 8 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 8 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close