Did Tiffany & Co. Manufacture Slave Collars?

The question arises after an image from the Lest We Forget Slavery Museum in Philadelphia appeared on Facebook.

Executives at Tiffany & Co., released a statement on Tuesday denying that the company ever manufactured slave chokers after an image appeared on Facebook of an exhibit at a museum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“We are deeply troubled by the image circulating of a “slave collar” and can definitively assure you that this piece was not made by Tiffany, nor have we ever made any jewelry in our 179 year history for this deplorable purpose,” the post reads, in part.

The image appeared amid celebrations for last week’s opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., but the artifact actually appears at the Lest We Forget Slavery Museum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Tiffany writes in its post.

“We have contacted the Lest We Forget Slavery Museum in Philadelphia where this item was on display (not the new National Museum of African American History and Culture, as rumored), and confirmed that there is no provenance information on the piece, who made it, or any supporting documentation regarding its intended use, the post continues. “The museum agrees and has already removed all Tiffany references from its exhibit.”

Still, wouldn’t it be great if companies that actually made the collars, if they are still in existence, stepped up to the plate and helped contribute to reparations Blacks are owed by the United States government for the atrocity of slavery? Sound off in comments.

Did Tiffany & Co. Manufacture Slave Collars? was originally published on newsone.com

Slave collar , Tiffany & Co

