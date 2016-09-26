CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Legendary Golfer Arnold Palmer Passes Away At 87

The United States Golf Association released a statement regarding Palmer's death and the influence he's had on the sport that will touch many generations to come.

0 reads
Leave a comment

GOLF-US-MASTERS-ROUND1

On Sunday, legendary golfer Arnold Palmer passed away at the age of 87.

His longtime spokesman and friend, Doc Giffin, revealed the heartbreaking news.

I’m just so heartbroken about it. As much as Arnold Palmer meant to the world, he meant that much and more to me,” Giffin said.

Longtime agent Alastair Johnston confirms he died of complications from heart problems after being admitted to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian on Thursday for some cardiovascular work. His heart then began to weaken over the following days.

Palmer’s professional golfing career spanned over five decades and earned him five major championships.

The United States Golf Association released a statement regarding Palmer’s death and the influence he’s had on the sport that will touch many generations to come.

We are deeply saddened by the death of Arnold Palmer, golf’s greatest ambassador. Arnold Palmer will always be a champion, in every sense of the word. He inspired generations to love golf by sharing his competitive spirit, displaying sportsmanship, caring for golfers and golf fans and serving as a lifelong ambassador for the sport. Our stories of him not only fill the pages of golf’s history books and the walls of the museum but also our own personal golf memories. The game is indeed better because of him and, in so many ways, will never be the same.”

President Obama even reacted to Palmer’s death with a tweet:

Details on his funeral and memorial service have yet to be announced.

SOURCE: USA Today | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE MORE ON TUD:

Rapper Shawty Lo Dead At 40

Longtime ESPN Host John Saunders Dead At 61

Legendary Golfer Arnold Palmer Passes Away At 87 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Arnold Palmer

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close