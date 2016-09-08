CLOSE
Watch The Latest Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Luke Cage’

The series is being executive produced by Cheo Hodari Coker, who's known for his work in the 2009 biopic Notorious, and is being scored by A Tribe Called Quest's Ali Shaheed Muhammad, so expect an influence of classic hip-hop in this new series.

With Luke Cage‘s September 30 premiere just weeks away, the latest action-packed trailer has just arrived.

All of the trailers have given us a peek into what we can expect from one of Marvel’s most-anticipated comic book adaptations. This time around we see a couple of dudes try to step to the superhero in a restaurant. When the punk punches Cage in the face, he ends up with a broken fist and tossed out of a window.

Cage is the third Defender series to make its way to Netflix, following Jessica Jones and Daredevil.

Cage, played by Mike Colter, is a former convict who gained superhuman strength and unbreakable skin as the result of a botched experiment. Now he spends his days fighting crime in Harlem, New York.

Be sure to check out Marvel’s first African-American-led series at the end of the month.

