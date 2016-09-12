CLOSE
John Monds
Summer Mini Concert Series: TLC

Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins (L), Rozonda 'Chilli' Thoma

Source: DON EMMERT / Getty

Monday’s can be rough but you’ve there’s somewhere you can go to end your day on a good note, and that’s here at Love And R&B! Tonight we’re playing music by one the most appealing R&B trio’s to ever do it, TLC.

We’re on your radio at 7pm until midnight and the TLC mini concert will start at 8 o’clock so relax with us until you fall asleep tonight. Don’t forget we’re taking your request for artist to feature during next week’s final #SMCS. Check out this live performance of TLC that makes you miss group member Left Eye even more…it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

john monds

Source: john monds / john monds

