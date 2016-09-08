Officials in Columbus, Ohio, will not press domestic violence charges against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The city attorney’s office declined to charge the 21-year-old due to the lack credible witnesses. Back in late July, the NFL star’s girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, filed two police reports claiming Elliott abused her. One police report alleged he assaulted her while the couple sat in a parked car. One witness who was in the car at the time of the alleged assault told cops nothing actually happened.

According to a second police report, Thompson also accused Elliott of striking her “several times” and “leaving bruises on her arms” over a five-day period in July. You can read that entire police report, which was obtained by TMZ Sports, here.

Elliott has denied the allegations since the controversy began, and the Cowboys have been in his corner during the entire investigation.

With the domestic-violence accusations now behind him, it’s time for the Dallas rookie to show out during the season opener against the New York Giants this Sunday, September 11.

SOURCE: CBS Sports, TMZ Sports | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Cleared In Domestic Violence Case was originally published on theurbandaily.com

