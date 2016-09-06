Johnny Manziel Returns To College At Texas A&M

So maybe Johnny Manziel isn’t trying to get on an NFL team.

“Money Manziel” has had a tough time post-college, with not living up to the league’s expectations and being embroiled in a domestic abuse case.

While reports said he decided to sober up, we thought he would get back in shape to hopefully be picked up by an NFL team.

Now, it looks like the 23-year-old put his football dreams on hold to go back to school. Manziel attended Texas A&M and was the first freshman to ever win the Heisman Trophy. He redshirted his sophomore season and decided to go pro.

But he will now work toward completing his undergraduate degree in recreation, parks, and tourism sciences. Dallas News, which first reported the story, says Manziel might be taking online classes while continuing to live in Los Angeles.

SOURCE: Dallas News | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

