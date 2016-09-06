CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Johnny Manziel Returns To College At Texas A&M

Now, it looks like the 23-year-old put his football dreams on hold to go back to school.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

So maybe Johnny Manziel isn’t trying to get on an NFL team.

“Money Manziel” has had a tough time post-college, with not living up to the league’s expectations and being embroiled in a domestic abuse case.

While reports said he decided to sober up, we thought he would get back in shape to hopefully be picked up by an NFL team.

Now, it looks like the 23-year-old put his football dreams on hold to go back to school. Manziel attended Texas A&M and was the first freshman to ever win the Heisman Trophy. He redshirted his sophomore season and decided to go pro.

But he will now work toward completing his undergraduate degree in recreation, parks, and tourism sciences. Dallas News, which first reported the story, says Manziel might be taking online classes while continuing to live in Los Angeles.

SOURCE: Dallas News | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE ON TUD:

Shaq Travels To Cuba As America’s Sports Diplomat

Famed Sports Reporter Craig Sager Reveals His Leukemia Is No Longer In Remission

Johnny Manziel Returns To College At Texas A&M was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Johnny Manziel

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 15 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 15 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close