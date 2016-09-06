CLOSE
The President Of The Philippines Doesn’t Want Steve Harvey To Host Miss Universe Pageant Again

The world forgives, but Duterte doesn't.

The 2015 Miss Universe Pageant

The world forgives, but Duterte doesn’t.

Still shaken by Steve Harvey‘s infamous flub at last year’s Miss Universe Pageant, Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines, is going to stop the comedian from hosting again if it’s the last thing he does.

CNN Philippines reports Duterte expressed adamant disapproval of Steve’s hosting duties during a recent press conference.

“He cannot host,” he said. “I am going to talk to the Miss Universe that he cannot host so that is my problem. I don’t want him to be the host of the Miss Universe.”

Duterte most likely won’t get his wish, however.

According to tourism secretary Wanda Teo, Steve signed a five-year contract with the Miss Universe Pageant organization prior to his hosting faux pas in 2015, during which he mistakenly announced Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach, as first runner-up and Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutiérrez, as the winner.

In the meantime, the tourism department is looking for ways to appease Duterte.

“So the President will not get mad, we may add a Filipina to co-host,” said Teo.

Let’s just hope this doesn’t happen again:

SOURCE: CNN Philippines | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube

The President Of The Philippines Doesn’t Want Steve Harvey To Host Miss Universe Pageant Again was originally published on theurbandaily.com

