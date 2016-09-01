Tim Tebow Signs Endorsement Deal With Adidas

Adidas has just made another huge move.

With the recent addition of huge stars like basketball player James Harden and rapper Kanye West, the three stripes’ latest signee is NFL star Tim Tebow.

As Tebow preps for Major League Baseball tryouts, it looks like the football player-turned-analyst is getting support from one of the biggest sportswear brands in the world.

The news was first reported by ESPN, and the terms of the deal are not yet available. The former Heisman Trophy winner was previously signed to Nike during his NFL career, which reportedly paid him $300,000 a year.

It’s no surprise that Adidas has made this move with the recent signings of baseball stars Kris Bryant and Carlos Correa. While Tebow, 29, has yet to ever step foot in a professional dugout, teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in the newcomer.

Tebow’s career in the MLB is sure to be an interesting one.

