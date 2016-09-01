Kanye West‘s merchandise game has been pretty solid over the past few months, with his T-shirts that feature The Life of Pablo lyrics sprawled across the back. People have lined up at his exclusive pop-up shops all around the country to buy those tees, along with denim and camo jackets.

Just a few days into his Saint Pablo Tour, ‘Ye unveiled new merch that will be available at the rest of the tour dates. The shirts and hoodies feature graphics with specific dates on the back and boldly read “general admission.” The pieces will be available alongside previously released tributes to his mother, Donda West, and his wife’s father, Robert Kardashian.

Of course, the limited edition clothing isn’t cheap, with long-sleeve shirts costing $90 and a Saint Pablo hoodie going for $115.

At the most recent tour stop in Toronto, Kim Kardashian even decided to watch with the fans instead of hiding out in the VIP section.

In other Kanye news, it was recently revealed that the unveiling of his upcoming Yeezy Season 4 will air on television.

SOURCE: Hypebeast | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram, Twitter

SEE MORE ON TUD:

Kanye West Shouts Out Amber Rose During His 2016 VMA Speech

Lauryn Hill Announces North American Tour Dates & Performs “Mystery Of Iniquity” At ACL

Drake Fires Back At Joe Budden While On The Summer Sixteen Tour

Kanye West Unveils New Merch For The Saint Pablo Tour was originally published on theurbandaily.com