CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Kanye West Unveils New Merch For The Saint Pablo Tour

Of course, the limited edition clothing isn't cheap.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kanye West‘s merchandise game has been pretty solid over the past few months, with his T-shirts that feature The Life of Pablo lyrics sprawled across the back. People have lined up at his exclusive pop-up shops all around the country to buy those tees, along with denim and camo jackets.

Just a few days into his Saint Pablo Tour, ‘Ye unveiled new merch that will be available at the rest of the tour dates. The shirts and hoodies feature graphics with specific dates on the back and boldly read “general admission.” The pieces will be available alongside previously released tributes to his mother, Donda West, and his wife’s father, Robert Kardashian.

Of course, the limited edition clothing isn’t cheap, with long-sleeve shirts costing $90 and a Saint Pablo hoodie going for $115.

At the most recent tour stop in TorontoKim Kardashian even decided to watch with the fans instead of hiding out in the VIP section.

In other Kanye news, it was recently revealed that the unveiling of his upcoming Yeezy Season 4 will air on television.

SOURCE: Hypebeast | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram, Twitter

SEE MORE ON TUD:

Kanye West Shouts Out Amber Rose During His 2016 VMA Speech

Lauryn Hill Announces North American Tour Dates & Performs “Mystery Of Iniquity” At ACL

Drake Fires Back At Joe Budden While On The Summer Sixteen Tour

The Internet’s Best Reactions To Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter Beef

13 photos Launch gallery

The Internet’s Best Reactions To Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter Beef

Continue reading The Internet’s Best Reactions To Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter Beef

The Internet’s Best Reactions To Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter Beef

Kanye West Unveils New Merch For The Saint Pablo Tour was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , saint pablo

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close