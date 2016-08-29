CLOSE
Beyonce Racks Up The Most Moonmen In History + 2016 MTV VMA’s Winners List

To no surprise, Beyonce won big at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Her hit visual album Lemonade swept up 11 nominations, and snagged the biggest award of the night, Video Of The Year, for the surprise video Formation. Bey even broke new records, surpassing Madonna for the most Moonmen of all time.

Check out the full list of tonight’s winners below:

Video of the Year:

Adele – “Hello”

Beyoncé – “Formation” — WINNER

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

Justin Bieber – “Sorry”

Kanye West – “Famous”

Best Female Video:

Adele – “Hello”

Beyoncé – “Hold Up” — WINNER

Sia – “Cheap Thrills”

Ariana Grande – “Into You”

Rihanna ft. Drake – “Work” (short version)

Best Male Video:

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

Bryson Tiller – “Don’t”

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – “This Is What You Came For” — WINNER

Kanye West – “Famous”

The Weeknd – “Can’t Feel My Face”

Best Collaboration: 

Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Work From Home” — WINNER

Ariana Grande ft. Lil Wayne – “Let Me Love You”

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – “This Is What You Came For”

Rihanna ft. Drake – “Work” (short version)

Best Hip Hop Video: 

Drake – “Hotline Bling” — WINNER

Desiigner – “Panda”

Bryson Tiller – “Don’t”

Chance The Rapper – “Angels”

2 Chainz – “Watch Out”

Best Pop Video: 

Adele – “Hello”

Beyoncé – “Formation” — WINNER

Justin Bieber – “Sorry”

Alessia Cara – “Wild Things”

Ariana Grande – “Into You”

Best Rock Video: 

All Time Low – “Missing You”

Coldplay – “Adventure Of A Lifetime”

Fall Out Boy ft. Demi Lovato – “Irresistible”

twenty one pilots – “Heathens” — WINNER

Panic! At The Disco – “Victorious”

Best Electronic Video: 

Calvin Harris & Disciples – “How Deep Is Your Love” — WINNER

99 Souls ft. Destiny’s Child & Brandy – “The Girl Is Mine”

Mike Posner – “I Took A Pill In Ibiza”

Afrojack – “SummerThing!”

The Chainsmokers ft. Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

Breakthrough Long Form Video:

Florence + The Machine – The Odyssey

Beyoncé – Lemonade — WINNER

Justin Bieber – PURPOSE: The Movement

Chris Brown – Royalty

Troye Sivan – Blue Neighbourhood Trilogy

Best New Artist: 

Bryson Tiller

Desiigner

Zara Larsson

Lukas Graham

DNCE — WINNER

Song of Summer Presented by Verizon:

Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna – “This Is What You Came For”

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – “Closer”

Drake featuring Kyla & Wizkid – “One Dance”

Fifth Harmony featuring Fetty Wap – “All In My Head (Flex)” — WINNER

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling”

Kent Jones – “Don’t Mind”

Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber MØ– “Cold Water”

Nick Jonas featuring Ty Dolla $ign – “Bacon”

Selena Gomez – “Kill ‘Em With Kindness”

Sia – “Cheap Thrills”

PROFESSIONAL CATEGORIES

Best Art Direction: 

Beyoncé – “Hold Up”

Fergie – “M.I.L.F. $”

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

David Bowie – “Blackstar” — WINNER

Adele – “Hello”

Best Choreography: 

Beyoncé – “Formation” — WINNER

Missy Elliott ft. Pharrell – “WTF (Where They From)”

Beyoncé – “Sorry”

FKA Twigs – “M3LL155X”

Florence + The Machine – “Delilah”

Best Direction: 

Beyoncé – “Formation” — WINNER

Coldplay – “Up&Up”

Adele – “Hello”

David Bowie – “Lazarus”

Tame Impala – “The Less I Know The Better”

Best Cinematography:

Beyoncé – “Formation” — WINNER

Adele – “Hello”

David Bowie – “Lazarus”

Alesso – “I Wanna Know”

Ariana Grande – “Into You”

Best Editing:

Beyoncé – “Formation” — WINNER

Adele – “Hello”

Fergie – “M.I.L.F. $”

David Bowie – “Lazarus”

Ariana Grande – “Into You”

Best Visual Effects:

Coldplay – “Up&Up” — WINNER

FKA Twigs – “M3LL155X”

Adele – “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)”

The Weeknd – “Can’t Feel My Face”

Zayn – “PILLOWTALK”

SOURCE: Billboard | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Beyonce Racks Up The Most Moonmen In History + 2016 MTV VMA’s Winners List was originally published on globalgrind.com

2016 MTV Movie Awards , Beyonce , winners list

