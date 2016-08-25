CLOSE
Frank Ocean Is Reportedly No Longer Signed To Def Jam

Both Apple Music and Frank's reps have yet to comment.

2014 Pemberton Music And Arts Festival

There may be an explanation to Def Jam’s silence upon The New York Times‘ initial report of the release of Frank Ocean‘s sophomore album.

A source has shared with The FADER that Blonde, which dropped over the weekend, was released independently. Endless, the visual album that preceded Blonde just a day prior, reportedly “fulfilled the terms of his Def Jam contract.”

While credits to the album have yet to be revealed, The FADER notes both iTunes and Apple Music list “Boys Don’t Cry” as the copyright, which perhaps may represent a new creative entity.

From The FADER:

“Frank Ocean signed with Def Jam ‘at the end of ’09,’ and the deal was made official in January 2010. In 2011, Ocean released a mixtape, Nostalgia, Ultra for free online, outside the bounds of his label deal. (He appeared on the cover of The FADER the same year.) Speaking about his relationship with the label with The FADER in 2011, Ocean said: “We’re good now.” The same year, it was rumored that Def Jam would re-release an official version of Nostalgia, but that did not happen. Ocean’s album Channel Orange was released by Def Jam in 2012.”

Blonde is currently available exclusively on Apple Music.

SOURCE: The FADER | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Frank Ocean Is Reportedly No Longer Signed To Def Jam was originally published on theurbandaily.com

