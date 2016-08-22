Gov McAuliffe Gives Update on Restoration of Rights Today

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe will give an update on Restoration of Rights at an event in Richmond. The RoR event will be held on Monday August 22, 12:00 p.m. at the Civil Rights Memorial on Capitol Square (on the northeast side of the State Capitol, near the Governor’s Mansion).

Please feel free to invite your colleagues and others interested in the process, including those who had their rights restored or are seeking restoration of their rights.

RELATED STORIES:

WANT TO START THE PROCESS FOR RESTORATION OF RIGHTS

RESTORING FELONS RIGHTS, THE RIGHT THING TO DO

VA GOV TO SIGN 13-THOUSAND FELONS GRANT ORDERS

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: