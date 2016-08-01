CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Phife Dawg Will Have A Street In Queens Named In His Honor

A borough memorializes one of its musical legends.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bing Presents SPiN Decision Makers Panel With Hype Williams - 2011 Park City

Linden Boulevard represent, represent …

Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest passed away this past March due to complications from diabetes. And now, after a series of powerful memorials, Phife’s getting a street named after him in his old Queens neighborhood.

OkayPlayer got confirmation from Phife’s manager that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio will sign a bill to co-name a portion of Linden Boulevard at 192nd Street in St. Albans “Malik ‘Phife Dawg’ Taylor Way.”

The signing is set to take place on Wednesday, August 3 at 10 a.m. inside City Hall.

The intersection of 192nd Street and Linden Blvd. is a huge nod to the group’s beginnings as Phife mentioned the location in tracks like “Steve Biko” and “Check the Rhime.” Alongside Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Jarobi, the group was formed in that neighborhood in 1985.

July 31 also marked the 20-year anniversary of Tribe’s album Beats, Rhymes & Life.

SOURCE: Okay Player | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE:

An A Tribe Called Quest Mural Is Coming To Queens

Kendrick Lamar Pens A Letter To Tupac Shakur On The 19th Anniversary Of His Death

Phife Dawg Will Have A Street In Queens Named In His Honor was originally published on theurbandaily.com

a tribe called quest , Phife Dawg

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 2 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 3 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 4 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 13 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close