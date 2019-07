Our worst fears have come to reality as health authorities are warning people in the state of Florida to be tested for the Zika virus after four “non-traveling” people have tested positive in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and have been infected with the Zika virus by local mosquitoes in the state of Florida.

This will be the first cases of Zika transmission by mosquitoes in the continental United States.

