DNC Highlights “Mothers Of The Movement” And Brings Tears To Many

In a moving night of speeches and performances during the Democratic National Convention, tears began flowing when the strong mothers of children lost by senseless violence..some at the hand of police, to the stage.

“Mothers of the Movement” spoke of loss, sadness and hope and featured Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner; Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin; Maria Hamilton, mother of Dontré Hamilton; Lucia McBath, mother of Jordan Davis; Lezley McSpadden, mother of Michael Brown; Cleopatra Pendleton-Cowley, mother of Hadiya Pendleton; Geneva Reed-Veal, mother of Sandra Bland.