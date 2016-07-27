CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

DNC Highlights “Mothers Of The Movement” And Brings Tears To Many

Democratic National Convention

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

In a moving night of speeches and performances during the Democratic National Convention, tears began flowing when the strong mothers of children lost by senseless violence..some at the hand of police, to the stage.

“Mothers of the Movement” spoke of loss, sadness and hope and featured Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner; Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin; Maria Hamilton, mother of Dontré Hamilton; Lucia McBath, mother of Jordan Davis; Lezley McSpadden, mother of Michael Brown; Cleopatra Pendleton-Cowley, mother of Hadiya Pendleton; Geneva Reed-Veal, mother of Sandra Bland.

Twitter Reacts to Mothers Of Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin And Others Speaking At DNC
0 photos
DNC Highlights "Mothers Of The Movement" And Brings Tears To Many

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 3 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 4 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 5 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 14 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 23 hours ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 23 hours ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 23 hours ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close