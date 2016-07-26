Amar’e Stoudemire Signs One-Day Contract & Announces Retirement From New York Knicks

Amar’e Stoudemire will retire as a New York Knick.

Amar’e was part of the team from 2010 to 2015, before bouncing from the Dallas Mavericks to the Miami Heat. Today, Amar’e, nicknamed Stat, decided he was retiring from the NBA and signed a one-day contract with the Knicks so he could officially retire as one.

He released a statement today confirming the news:

“I want to thank Mr. Dolan, Phil [Jackson] and Steve [Mills] for signing me so that I can officially retire as a New York Knick,” Stoudemire said. “I came to New York in 2010 to help revitalize this franchise and we did just that. Carmelo [Anthony], Phil and Steve have continued this quest, and with this year’s acquisitions, the team looks playoff-bound once again. Although my career has taken me to other places around the country, my heart had always remained in the Big Apple. Once a Knick, always a Knick.”

The Florida native averaged 18.9 points over his 14 years in the league. The 33-year-old was Rookie of the Year in 2003 and made the All-Star team six times. He joined the Knicks in 2010 during free agency.

Once he contacted the club to say he wanted to retire in style, they obliged.

“For parts of six years, Amar’e Stoudemire was the face of the New York Knicks franchise because of his excellence on the court and his dedication to our community and our fans across the world. When Amar’e asked us to retire as a Knick, we were honored to oblige,” said Steve Mills, the Knicks’ general manager.

Amar’e didn’t spend the majority of his career in Madison Square Garden, but it must have left a huge impression on him.

