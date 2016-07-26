CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

First Lady Michelle Obama Delivers Speech Of The Evening!!! (Video)

2016 Democratic National Convention - Day 1

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

First Lady Michelle Obama reminded us all of how great our country really is and how we should never take for granted what our ancestors slaved, fought and died for for these United States of America!!!

Though there were some who still refused to support Hillary Clinton, that vibe soon disappeared once First Lady Michelle Obama graced the stage and just as she did with her speech at the DNC of 2008, created massive unity and hope in the Philadelphia building and the world watching.

See the historic speech below.

As most anticipated a drama filled night when Bernie Sanders took the stage, for the most part, his supporters were upbeat not overbearing. Bernie Sanders was powerful and entertaining as he ignited the DNC with the voice of change and moving forward.

See more on the DNC here

FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!
20 photos
Best Reactions To Melania Trump Plagiarizing Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech
11 photos

 

First Lady Michelle Obama Delivers Speech Of The Evening!!! (Video)

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 3 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 4 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 5 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 23 hours ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 23 hours ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close