First Lady Michelle Obama Delivers Speech Of The Evening!!! (Video)

First Lady Michelle Obama reminded us all of how great our country really is and how we should never take for granted what our ancestors slaved, fought and died for for these United States of America!!!

Though there were some who still refused to support Hillary Clinton, that vibe soon disappeared once First Lady Michelle Obama graced the stage and just as she did with her speech at the DNC of 2008, created massive unity and hope in the Philadelphia building and the world watching.

See the historic speech below.

As most anticipated a drama filled night when Bernie Sanders took the stage, for the most part, his supporters were upbeat not overbearing. Bernie Sanders was powerful and entertaining as he ignited the DNC with the voice of change and moving forward.

