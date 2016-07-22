CLOSE
Wow, Charlotte Loses 2017 NBA Allstar Game Over House Bill 2!!!

All-Star 2017 annoucement with the Charlotte Hornets

Source: Joe Murphy / Getty

North Carolina’s House Bill 2 has sparked outrage with the LGBT community and caused multiple current and future business partners to pull out of the state. Even music entertainers have cancelled Carolina and are refusing to perform in the state because of the bill.

Even though multiple attempts were made and justification to stay was presented, Commissioner Adam Silver has announced that the NBA has decided to remove the 2017 Allstar Game and all of it’s weekend festivities from the city of Charlotte and is working on a new city to host their events.

This move guarantees major loss of revenue to the city of Charlotte and another dark cloud over the state of North Carolina and it’s HB2 Bill.

All Hail the King: Twitter’s Best Reactions to Game 7 of the NBA Finals
20 photos
